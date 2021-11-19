Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,336,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.70. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.