Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$219,247.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.85 per share, with a total value of C$219,247.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,861,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,552,962.77.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00.

TSE TOU traded down C$1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.96. 2,144,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$48.14. The stock has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

