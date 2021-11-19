Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

