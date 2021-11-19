Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $611,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

