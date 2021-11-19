Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 122 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 3M by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in 3M by 3.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 53.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 44,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

