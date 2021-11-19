Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 544 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $172.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

