Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.82.
Trade Desk stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
