Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Trade Desk stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

