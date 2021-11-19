Traders Buy High Volume of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:META)

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,959% compared to the typical volume of 1,465 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.30% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:META opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.