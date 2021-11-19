Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,571 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 586% compared to the average volume of 812 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,274,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

NYSE H traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,904. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

