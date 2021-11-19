Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average daily volume of 2,110 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 74.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

