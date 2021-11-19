Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price lifted by Truist from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

