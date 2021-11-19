Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,230.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 57243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($15.16).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £736.35 million and a PE ratio of 55.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,056.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

In other news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total value of £27,625 ($36,092.24). Also, insider Tim Jones bought 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96).

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

