Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.78

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 2727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

