TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

