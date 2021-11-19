TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce sales of $209.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.38 million. TriMas posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $36.09 on Friday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,334,000 after purchasing an additional 411,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TriMas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

