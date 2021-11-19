TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,286 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $321.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $327.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.28.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

