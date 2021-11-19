TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

