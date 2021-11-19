TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $247.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $255.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.96 and its 200 day moving average is $204.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

