TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.38.

ALL stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

