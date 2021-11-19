Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $342.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.