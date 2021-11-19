Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.