TRON Price Tops $0.10 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and approximately $2.64 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

