Truist Boosts Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $30.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 309.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 323,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

