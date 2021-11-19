Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

