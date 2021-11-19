Truist Securities Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $60.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.21. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

