Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 180 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,459,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

