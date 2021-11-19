Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,938 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $405.85 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $406.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.68. The company has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

