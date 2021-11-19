Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of AWK opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

