Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

