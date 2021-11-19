Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 720 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.