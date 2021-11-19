Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Macbeath bought 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $30,745.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

