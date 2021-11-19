Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.85. 23,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

