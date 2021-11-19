Tsfg LLC Has $199,000 Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 529,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,114,000.

Shares of TOTL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

