Tsfg LLC Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $15.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average of $298.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

