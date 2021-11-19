TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.32. 831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,174. TTEC has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,422,437.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,400 shares of company stock worth $10,947,662 in the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

