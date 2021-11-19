TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC began coverage on TUI in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TUI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

