Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Turing stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

