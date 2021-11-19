Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 6.4%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 46,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 933,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $198,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

