Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tyman to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 409.50 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 295.20 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 779.48. The company has a market capitalization of £803.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

