UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

