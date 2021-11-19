UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

