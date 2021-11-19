UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

