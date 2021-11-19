UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 92,220 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -129.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.