UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 3,800” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,892.50 ($50.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £90.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,600.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.40. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

