UBS Group Upgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Neutral

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,588,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
