UBS Group Upgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Neutral

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,588,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

