UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives $52.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target for the company.

Shares of UCBJY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

