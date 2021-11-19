UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. UGAS has a market cap of $1.45 million and $587,507.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

