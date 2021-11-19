UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 11,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

