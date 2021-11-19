Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 764.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

