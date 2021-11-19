Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.28

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 155810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

