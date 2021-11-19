Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.28

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 155810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.